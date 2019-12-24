Super Rare 1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2 Surfaces for Sale on Craigslist

Renault made fewer than 5,000 R5 Turbos, 3,167 of which were the more affordable Turbo 2 spec and relatively few were sold in the United States, from which Renault withdrew in 1987. A few escaped AMC-adjacent Renault showrooms before the French waved the white flag, however, and a well-kept example with just two owners and only 52,000 miles just popped up on Craigslist in Los Angeles, California. Its seller claims to work on these cars regularly and to have performed a major service on this car only a few thousand miles ago, complete with what sounds like an engine overhaul and augmentation to 185 horsepower.

It'd be the perfect last-minute gift for the automotive Francophile in your life, were its asking price not a staggering $100,000. That kind of money can get you even weirder pieces of Group B history, like a Citroën BX 4TC. So if it's value for money you're after, it may be better to hold off this time around. Just don't expect to find cars like this one for all that much less money.