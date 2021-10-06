England Has Water Crossings on Rural Roads, and Cars Keep Drowning

Another day on the Internet, and another funny video pops up, inviting you to chuckle at the misfortune of others. In this case, it's a compilation video of drivers tackling the Rufford Lane Ford, a water crossing in North Nottinghamshire, England. As you might expect, things go poorly for the intrepid drivers that plow on through the waterway.

As seen in the video, several drivers elect to cross the water course at almost a foot deep. Some make it through unscathed; a Tesla Model S has no problems, and a Mercedes G-Wagen and Ford Focus also succeed, among others.

However, the video shows a near-equal number of failures. Perhaps the hardest hit casualty is a Nissan 370Z seen spewing steam from its exhaust, a sure sign of water ingestion into the engine. Some cars barely make it out of the water before conking out and needing rescue. It doesn't take much water getting into the airbox to hydrolock an engine and cause terminal damage as the pistons try to compress incompressible water. Additionally, electrical systems damaged by the water are also likely to halt a modern vehicle.