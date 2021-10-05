This Is the Only Correct Reaction to Almost Being Hit by a Speeding Rally Car

Rally people are a breed apart from all other sports fans. They can (and do) put life and limb at risk just to get as close to the cars as possible, all in the name of getting their adrenaline fix. And when they do get their fix, they go wild like the fans filmed in a recent video posted to Twitter by Autosport.

Said fans' drug of choice was a Hyundai i20 WRC driven by Craig Breen at Rally Finland this past weekend. Breen is depicted exiting what's probably a five right, transitioning into a flat-out left, swinging his Hyundai around with a Scandinavian Flick into a full-throttle, four-wheel drift. As anyone would when that happens literally in their face, the spectators on the left-hander's apex lost their shit.