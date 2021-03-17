A Love Letter to the Forgotten Mitsubishi Expo, the Best Van-Wagon-Thing of the ’90s

The 1990s were without a doubt Mitsubishi's golden age. It had the Eclipse, the Galant, Pajero, 3000GT, Delica, Lancer Evolution; an array of era icons that people lust after to this day. But not all Mitsubishi's creations in the '90s were hits. For several years, this Japanese underdog also hawked a pair of family-friendly models that never made much of a splash in most of the world. In America, we knew them as the Expo and Expo LRV, two of the weirdest vehicles Mitsubishi ever sold.

Introduced in 1991, the Expo and LRV were fraternal twins built on the same platform with similar styling, but with different wheelbases, and equally hard-to-define body styles. The smaller, demi-hatchback LRV was easily the stranger of the two, with a single door on the driver's side, and two on the passengers', the rear of which was a minivan-style sliding door. Think a Hyundai Veloster, but by Diamond Star Motors; that Chrysler-Mitsubishi partnership that gave us cars like the Eagle Talon, Chrysler Conquest, and of course, captive import LRVs like the Eagle Summit Wagon and Plymouth Colt Vista. Mitsubishi did some nameplate fudgery of its own, too; the LRV's name in much of the world was Space Runner, like some '80s arcade cabinet. And in Japan, it was simply RVR, stylized as ЯVR.