Marco Andretti Clinches 2020 Indy 500 Pole Position

Marco Andretti fought a field of nine of the series' fastest racers to clinch pole position for the 104th running of the Indy 500, which has been delayed to Sunday, Aug. 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following Saturday's first round of qualifying, which saw no cars get bumped due to only 33 cars fighting for exactly 33 spots on the grid, Sunday's session was plagued with strong winds that made it even more challenging to drive a race car at over 230 mph.

Marco isn't the first member of the Andretti family to start from pole at the 500-mile race, which has seen half-a-dozen or so Andretti members contest in it. His grandfather, Mario, won pole position in 1966, 1967 and a third time in 1987, before going on to win the race in 1969 and then again in 1981, though the latter was eventually overturned and handed to Bobby Unser.