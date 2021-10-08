Why Texas Is the Hotbed for Illegal Temp Tags on US Roads

Texas has a temp tag problem. According to the Houston Chronicle , many drivers have begun treating these paper tags as permanent. And while some tags are outright forgeries, many more are being issued from state-licensed auto dealers who exist not to sell cars, but simply to peddle temporary registrations.

Whether they're buying a new or used car, people in most states are typically provided with a temporary paper registration tag to ensure they can legally drive it on the road until a metal plate arrives. In turn, if you see one of these paper tags, it usually means the driver just scooped up a new ride. That's not always the case in Texas, though, as it's evolved into something a lot more complex.

Becoming a licensed car dealer in the state of Texas is easy—that's why there are about 25,000 new and used car dealers who call the Lone Star State home, at least on paper.

As long as someone is willing to pony up $700 and six hours of their time for an online course, they can be considered for a state-appointed dealer's license. There are some other requirements, like providing identification and proving that the license will be issued to a physical location to sell cars. At face value, this seems like enough to weed out illegitimate dealers. But police say that simply isn't the case.

“You can get one in an igloo in Alaska if you pay for it and have a printer,” said Sergeant Jose Escribano of the Travis County Constable’s Office to the Chronicle. Escribano and his investigator colleagues estimate that as many as two million improperly issued Texas temporary tags exist on vehicles across the nation.

A small number of these licensees have found that it's easy to game the system. And if they're suspected of operating fraudulently, they may be able to continue operating within the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles' online vehicle registration portal for months before being locked out.