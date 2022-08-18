Get Ready for Autumn Rides With a New Helmet From RevZilla
Save up to 50 percent on lids from AGV, Shoei, Arai, HJC, Leatt, and Biltwell.
In the back of my mind, I know I’m approaching the last few rides of the summer. As sad as that is, the thought of getting some new gear for autumn excites me. To be fair, a new helmet isn’t necessary for the fall season. I just really want to add a lid to my collection.
These are the best helmet bargains on offer from RevZilla today. There’s a helmet available in every size, so if you don’t find the right one initially, keep looking.
- AGV K6 Minimal Helmet for $467.46 (15 percent off)
- AGV AX9 Siberia Helmet for $439.96 (20 percent off)
- Schuberth C3 Lite Helmet for $349 (22 percent off)
- Arai Signet-X Impulse Helmet for $679.96 (20 percent off)
- Shoei GT-Air II Deviation Helmet for $599.99 (20 percent off)
- HJC RPHA 11 Pro Carbon Nakri Helmet from $519.99 (up to 20 percent off)
- HJC i90 Aventa Helmet from $191.99 (up to 20 percent off)
- HJC i90 Davan Helmet from $191.99 (up to 20 percent off)
- Sedici Strada II Primo Prestigio Helmet for $239.99 (17 percent off)
- Biltwell Gringo ECE Holeshot Helmet for $99.95 (50 percent off)
- Leatt Moto 8.5 Composite V22 Helmet Kit for $359.99 (20 percent off)
- Leatt Moto 9.5 Carbon V22 Helmet Kit for $439.99 (20 percent off)
- Shark Spartan GT Carbon Tracker Helmet (SM) for $399.99 (37 percent off)
- Arai Corsair X Haslam Helmet (XS) for $799.96 (20 percent off)
Let us know what lid you're rocking in the comments.
