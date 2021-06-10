This Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit Is the Perfect Father's Day Gift for Any Car Lover

Now that I'm the old guy in the driveway with a bucket and a hose and a beer? I know exactly why Vern was smiling whenever he washed the car.

My dad always seemed happiest standing in the driveway, hose in one hand, a beer in the other, washing his car. As a kid, I was perplexed: Why is he having so much fun washing the car? I didn't get it and it didn't matter. I was outta there before I was enlisted to help.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Dads love washing their cars because it's work, a chore, the anathema to children meddling in your business. Kids don't want to do it, they don't want to help, and they definitely don't want to be around while it's being done. That's right, washing the car means peace and quiet — that all-important precious Alone Time™ for dads nationwide. That's why we dads in the driveway have that goofy smile on our faces, though the beer helps.

And that's why this Meguiar's G55032SP Complete Car Care Kit is the perfect Father's Day gift, and right now it's even on sale. Normally priced at $66, as of this writing, it's just $56. It includes everything you need to wash and detail your car or truck from the inside out, with 12 distinct cleaning products, for everything from your tires to your interior.

If you bought all this stuff separately, it would cost you a couple hundred bucks. This handy kit keeps the cost down and makes shopping easy, though, and again, it's a great gift, and it's on sale. What more do you need to know?

Only this: Because it comes from Amazon, you can order it today, and rest assured it will arrive well in time for Sunday, June 20. Hint, hint, wink, wink.

Need more convincing? Here's what you get with the Meguiar's G55032SP Complete Car Care Kit:

Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo and Conditioner – Washing and conditioning in one, it lifts dirt and contaminants while preserving wax protection.

– Washing and conditioning in one, it lifts dirt and contaminants while preserving wax protection. Gold Class Liquid Wax – A premium blend of carnauba wax, polymer wax, and conditioners that nourish paint and providing long-lasting protection.

– A premium blend of carnauba wax, polymer wax, and conditioners that nourish paint and providing long-lasting protection. Quik Detailer – Quick and easy detailer spray that removes dirt and grime without scratching. It also boosts gloss while preserving wax protection.

– Quick and easy detailer spray that removes dirt and grime without scratching. It also boosts gloss while preserving wax protection. Quik Interior Detailer – Cleans all interior surfaces, leaving them looking natural and revitalized.

– Cleans all interior surfaces, leaving them looking natural and revitalized. Clay Bars (2) – Used with Quik Detailer to remove bonded contaminants from paint quickly and gently, while leaving your paint as smooth as glass.

– Used with Quik Detailer to remove bonded contaminants from paint quickly and gently, while leaving your paint as smooth as glass. ScratchX 2.0 – Eliminates paint defects like fine scratches, blemishes, oxidation, light stains, and surface contaminants. Removes defects without swirling or scratching; safe to use on clear coats and gloss paint.

– Eliminates paint defects like fine scratches, blemishes, oxidation, light stains, and surface contaminants. Removes defects without swirling or scratching; safe to use on clear coats and gloss paint. PlastX Clear Plastic Cleaner & Polish – Removes light defects from clear plastic surfaces while improving optical clarity. Ideal for clouded headlights, taillights, instrument clusters, convertible top windows, etc

– Removes light defects from clear plastic surfaces while improving optical clarity. Ideal for clouded headlights, taillights, instrument clusters, convertible top windows, etc Microfiber Wash Mitt – Super-absorbent microfiber carries more water and suds. It safely lifts and traps dirt for a brilliant, swirl-free finish, and is washable and reusable.

– Super-absorbent microfiber carries more water and suds. It safely lifts and traps dirt for a brilliant, swirl-free finish, and is washable and reusable. Supreme Shine Microfiber Towels – Wipe-off and polishing towel for show-car results on paint, glass and chrome.

– Wipe-off and polishing towel for show-car results on paint, glass and chrome. Soft Foam Applicator Pads – Ultra-soft tight-cell foam for the smooth application of waxes, polishes, tire dressing and protectants. Washable and reusable.

If your dad loves his cars and loves his garage time, pick up this Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit for Father's Day.