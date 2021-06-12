Check Out These Fantastic Father’s Day Gifts from Advance Auto Parts
From gearheads and garage rats to DIY kings, Advance Auto Parts is your one-stop-shop for Father's Day gifts for all kinds of auto enthusiast dads.
Father’s Day is almost here, and after a long, hard slog of a year we can finally get together with our dads and celebrate the fathers, and father figures, who’ve made lasting impressions on our lives. You need to get him something, though, don't you?
Maybe you have memories of your dad tinkering in the garage throughout your childhood? Or your dad loved road-tripping and Sunday drives? Perhaps he was the go-to fixer for your block, always ready with tools and solutions in the garage and elsewhere? Don't fret, The Drive is here to help, with a curated list of Father’s Day gifts that any road-tripper, gearhead, tech-junkie, or DIY dad will enjoy from Advance Auto Parts.
No matter what kind of auto enthusiast your dad is, Advance Auto Parts makes it super simple to get his gift in time as Advance has a multitude of tools, cleaning products, hard parts, and everything else he needs to keep his ride in prime shape. You can also choose from convenient options like local pickup or speedy shipping that’ll deliver right to your dad’s front door. Need a gift ASAP? Advance Auto Parts even offers same-day delivery in some cities.
If you’re an Advance Speed Perks member, you’ll also save 15 percent on select items, making it even more budget-friendly to find the ideal gift, while racking up rewards points, too.
Here are just some of the great deals we found scrolling through Advance Auto Part's site.
Gifts for Road-Trippin' Dads
If your dad spends many miles (and hours) on the road commuting or traveling, these gifts will make every drive more comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable. They’ll upgrade his go-to vehicle, help keep it clean and pristine, or offer unbeatable comfort while he’s in the driver’s seat. No matter how dad likes to spend his time on the road, these gift ideas will only enhance his time behind the wheel.
- Rain-X Latitude Wipers — buy 3, get 1 free
- SELECT PEAK Original Equipment Technology Brake Fluid, $5.99
- Slime 12V Standard Tire Inflator, $22.99
- AutoCraft Car & SUV Seat Cushion,, $30.99
- AutoCraft Car & SUV & Truck Backseat Organizer, $14.99
- Monster Products, including Air Vent Car Mount, Cup Holder Power Inverter, and more — all buy one, get one for 25 percent off
Gifts for Gearhead Dads
If there’s a quintessential “dad hobby,” it’s hanging out in the garage. Dads everywhere enjoy spending weekends, and much of their free time, working on their project cars. Whether you frequently find your dad under the hood, though, or know he’s got his own garage shop, he can always use a few more additions to his setup.
- TEQ Pro Ratcheting Wrench Sets — save 50 percent on select sets
- A/C Pro Ultra Synthetic A/C Recharge Kit — Save $15 after mail-in rebate
- Chevron Techron Complete Fuel System Cleaner, $13.99 — buy one, get one free
- Performance Tool Large Magnetic Tray, $15.99
- Save 15 percent on Brake Parts
- Dewalt Tools 1/2" Drive Impact Wrench, $88.35 — save $132
- Dewalt Tools MT16 Multi-Tool — save $8.50
- TEQ Correct 3-Ton Floor Jack, $159.99 — save $40
- Autocraft 7-Pack Shop Towels — buy one, get one free
- Duramax Cordless Car Handheld Vacuum, Battery Operated, and Rechargeable, $54.99
Gifts for Tech-Savvy Dads
Today, it’s easier than ever to trick out your car with smart functions and features with tech gadgets. And some dads absolutely love stepping up to the newest speakers, radios, receivers, and other accessories to stay ahead of the game. If that sounds like your father, we're sure he'll have a lot of fun giving these gifts a try.
- Dual Electronics Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.99
- Dual Electronics Carplay Digital Media Receiver, $179.99
- Schumacher Fully Automatic Battery Charger/Engine Starter, $144.99 — $15 savings
- Monster Products, including Air Vent Car Mount, Cup Holder Power Inverter, and more — all buy one, get one for 25 percent off
Gifts for Vintage Dads
Classic cars are a lasting hobby, and they require both a lot of expert knowledge and TLC to restore, care for, and keep flawlessly running. If your dad is a classic car buff, you’ll make his weekend with a gift that makes easy to get working on a vintage vehicle’s exterior or under the hood with these bright ideas.
- TEQ Correct 3-Ton Floor Jack, $159.99 — save $40 on the original price of $199.99
- TEQ Pro Ratcheting Wrench Sets — save 50 percent on select sets
- WD-40 EZ-Reach, $11.99 — buy one, get one 50 percent off
- Autocraft 7-Pack Shop Towels, $3.49 — buy one, get one free
- DieHard Powersports and Marine Batteries — save $10 on select products with a mail-in rebate
Gifts for Detailing Dads
Does your dad love spending his days off carefully cleaning, waxing, and detailing his car? This careful process requires just the right ingredients and products to make everything from a stunning paint job to supple leather seats really shine. Help him give his car the best detail job ever by gifting him these helpful tools and products!
- Wash and Wax Products Bundle (choose any two for $10, or any 4 for $20) with a free 3-Pack of Microfiber Towels when you buy four
- AutoSpa Orbital Buffer, $59.99 — $7 in savings
- Mix & Match Select Appearance Products, including Meguiar's All Wheel Cleaner, Griot's Garage Brilliant Finish Foam-On Wax, and Turtle Wax ICE Seal & Shine Wax — buy one, get one 50 percent off
- Turtle Wax, $7.79
- Permatex Spray Nine, $6.99
- Armor All Foam Cannon Kit, $39.99
- Permatex Fast Orange Extreme Hand Cleaner, $14.99
- Mix and Match Select Seat, Steering Wheel Covers, and Floor Mats — save 20 percent when you buy any 2 or save 25 percent when you buy any three
-
