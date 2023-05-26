RevZilla’s Helmet Week Sale Is Live and Dripping With Deals

You’ve only got a few days to capitalize on RevZilla’s Helmet Week sale. And with summer just around the corner, there’s never a better time to invest in a new lid. Best of all, the savings are on some of the top brands, including Arai, Shoei, HJC, and AGV.

The stand-out models in this sale are all from Shoei. It’s a brand we rarely see discounted, and there are sizes aplenty. If I were to buy just one, which I might, I’d opt for the Shoei RF-1400. It’s on sale for $521.99, which saves you $58. In fact, there’s a blanket 10 percent discount on all variants of the RF-1400. So if you’ve been thinking about getting something funky, like the RF-1400 Mural, now’s the time. Happy hunting.