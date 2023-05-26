RevZilla’s Helmet Week Sale Is Live and Dripping With Deals
Snap up an offer before your size sells out.
You’ve only got a few days to capitalize on RevZilla’s Helmet Week sale. And with summer just around the corner, there’s never a better time to invest in a new lid. Best of all, the savings are on some of the top brands, including Arai, Shoei, HJC, and AGV.
The stand-out models in this sale are all from Shoei. It’s a brand we rarely see discounted, and there are sizes aplenty. If I were to buy just one, which I might, I’d opt for the Shoei RF-1400. It’s on sale for $521.99, which saves you $58. In fact, there’s a blanket 10 percent discount on all variants of the RF-1400. So if you’ve been thinking about getting something funky, like the RF-1400 Mural, now’s the time. Happy hunting.
- Shoei GT-Air II MM93 for $746.99 ($83 off)
- Shoei RF-1400 for $521.99 ($58 off)
- Shoei RF-1400 Prologue for $611.99 ($68 off)
- Shoei RF-1400 Mural for $611.99 ($68 off)
- Shoei RF-1400 Nocturne for $611.99 ($68 off)
- Shoei RF-SR for $413.99 ($48 off)
- Shoei GT-Air II for $584.99 ($65 off)
- HJC RPHA 1N Espargaro for $659.99 ($180 off)
- Arai Defiant-X (XL and 2XL) for $449.97 ($249.98 off)
- Arai Defiant-X HA (XS and 2XL) for $580.97 ($248.98 off)
- AGV K6 Flash for $384.97 ($164.98 off)
- AGV K3 SV Mugello 2017 for $199.95 ($120 off)
- Icon Airflite Peacekeeper Rubatone for $280 ($50 off)
- Schuberth E1 Adventure for $539 ($60 off)
- Shark EVO GT ENCKE for $397.49 ($132.5 off)
- Nolan N100-5 for $327.46 ($102.49 off)
- Nolan N100-5 Hi-Visibility for $344.96 ($114.99 off)
- Sedici Strada II Primo Prestigio for $169.97 ($120.02 off)
- Sedici Viaggio Mappa for $139.99 ($40 off)
- Fly Racing Formula CP Rush for $207.96 ($51.99 off)