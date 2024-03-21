Amazon’s Big Spring Deal Has Awesome Savings on Gearwrench, DeWalt, Fleximounts, and More

While snow may still be falling in the northernmost parts of the country, Spring really is here. Yeah. It's time to start hitting the panic button as you cram to wrap up that winter project and get a jump on spring cleaning. Trust me. I feel your pain. It's all right, though, because Amazon's Big Spring Deal sales event is stacked with items you need to wage war on both fronts.

If you're like me, your garage is a disaster area as you're finally cracking into that major job you've been putting off all winter. Unfortunately, shelf and floor space are a scarce commodity in any DIYer's workshop. That's where the Fleximounts 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack comes in. Right now, you can snag it for just $137.98, which is a bargain for something that immediately adds a whole new dimension to your storage situation.

Those of you who find it more important to get work done rather than cleaning up aren't out of luck. Gearwrench is rolling out all kinds of deals that'll help you with bolting that beast up. And with the Gearwrench ​​3/8-Inch Drive Electronic Torque Wrench marked down to $119.42, there's no need to slam things together when you should be working with precision.