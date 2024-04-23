NEW ON YOUTUBE: Cash for Clunkers List

thedrive_logo-black
The War Zone

Treat Yourself To Some New Tunes With Deals on Jobsite Radios From DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Ryobi

We all need good tunes to carry us through those brutal projects.

byHank O'Hop|
The Garage
Work Radio deals at Amazon and Northern Tool
Share

0

Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I'm on the hunt for a new radio for my garage. Not just because music really helps to break things up and create a nice work environment. All the cursing, screaming, and sobbing while I'm wrenching is really starting to bum out the neighbors. I need something to help drown all that out. Since I've come across some pretty sweet deals along the way, I figure why not make work-rated radios and Bluetooth speakers the theme of today's post?

DeWalt 20V MAX Bluetooth Radio for $249.93

SEE IT
From Amazon. Regular Price: $289.00

I'm personally leaning toward a DeWalt radio by default. Not because I'm particular about the specs or sound quality, but because that's what I've always seen on any job site I've been to and in most garages. I trust them to hold up. That's why the DeWalt 20V MAX Bluetooth Radio for $249.93 at Amazon really stands out to me. However, I'll probably go with something more like that DeWalt 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker that's going for $84.11 at Amazon. Let's face it, more features are nice, but I can use my phone to stream music and the extra bells and whistles just aren't necessary for the setting.

DeWalt isn't the only one running sweet deals. Check the list below for deals on work-ready radios and speakers from more leading power tool brands. 

Milwaukee M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Radio for $179.99

SEE IT
From Northern Tool. Free Battery Included With Purchase.
stripe
Tools