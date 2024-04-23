Treat Yourself To Some New Tunes With Deals on Jobsite Radios From DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Ryobi

I'm on the hunt for a new radio for my garage. Not just because music really helps to break things up and create a nice work environment. All the cursing, screaming, and sobbing while I'm wrenching is really starting to bum out the neighbors. I need something to help drown all that out. Since I've come across some pretty sweet deals along the way, I figure why not make work-rated radios and Bluetooth speakers the theme of today's post?

I'm personally leaning toward a DeWalt radio by default. Not because I'm particular about the specs or sound quality, but because that's what I've always seen on any job site I've been to and in most garages. I trust them to hold up. That's why the DeWalt 20V MAX Bluetooth Radio for $249.93 at Amazon really stands out to me. However, I'll probably go with something more like that DeWalt 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker that's going for $84.11 at Amazon. Let's face it, more features are nice, but I can use my phone to stream music and the extra bells and whistles just aren't necessary for the setting.