Snag One of these Amazing DeWalt Deals From Lowes
Switch to the black and yellow now.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
DeWalt has been an American tool giant for almost 100 years, so what better way to celebrate the 4th of July than to snag some great deals on DeWalt tools? Whether it's finishing that deck you've been working on, fixing your car, or just getting some projects done around the house, these DeWalt tools will help get you done in time for 4th of July barbecues. That way, you can sit back and enjoy a your Independence Day without worrying about all the things you need to get done.
- DEWALT 20V Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless Drill (2 Batteries Included) ($70 off)
- DEWALT 12-in 15-Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw ($200 off)
- DEWALT 12-in 15-Amp Single Bevel Compound Corded Miter Saw ($80 off)
- DEWALT Brushless 20V Max 1/4-in Cordless Impact Driver (2-Batteries Included) ($60 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver/Drill 2-Tool Combo Kit ($60 off)
- DEWALT XR 20V 2-Pack 5Ah Battery Kit (Charger Included) ($70 off)
- DEWALT 9-Gallons 5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum ($20 off)
- DEWALT XR 20V Max 7-1/4-in Brushless Cordless Circular Saw Kit (Battery & Charger)($80 off)
- DEWALT XR 20V Max Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (Battery, Charger, Case, Blades) ($30 off)
- DEWALT XR 20-Volt Max Brushless Drill/Drier Combo Kit (2 Batteries, Charger, Case) ($70 off)
- DEWALT 8.25-in Portable Jobsite Table Saw ($70 off)
- DEWALT 5-in 20-volt Max Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder (Charger, Battery Included) ($80 off)
- DEWALT XR 20-Volt Max Brushless 3-Tool Impact Wrench/Light Kit (2 Batteries, Charger Included) ($160 off)
- DEWALT XR 20V Max Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill (Battery Included) ($80 off)
- DEWALT 20V Max Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Charger, Battery Included) ($80)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag) ($100 off)
- DEWALT 4.5-Gallons Portable 225 PSI Horizontal Air Compressor ($40)
- DEWALT 20V Circular Saw/Reciprocating Saw Combo Kit (Battery Included) ($50 off)
- DEWALT Water Resistant Cordless Bluetooth Jobsite Radio Bluetooth Adapter ($20 off)
- DEWALT 5-Tool 20-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries, Charger Included) ($120 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.