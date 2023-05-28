We’re Blown Away By These Air Compressor Deals on Amazon Right Now
Pick up one and never pay for gas station air again. Seriously, who charges for air?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Yes, you need an air compressor. I know you’ve wondered to yourself, “Do I?” every time that tire is just a little too low, there’s an odd lug that needs bustin’ loose, or even a burst of air would help clean out a hard-to-reach area. Yeah, you could use an air compressor because they do all that and a few other things—and they’re pretty inexpensive to pick up and pull out when you could use one in a pinch. Here’s what we found.
- DeWalt Pancake Air Compressor, 6 Gallon, 165 PSI ($60 off)
- DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V MAX* Air Compressor Kit, Cordless, 2.5 Gallon ($50 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Air Compressor, 6 Gallon, Pancake, Oil-Free with 13 Piece Accessory Kit ($25 off)
- Metabo HPT Air Compressor | 150 PSI | 6 Gallon | Pancake ($30 off)
- Stealth 12 Gallon Ultra Quiet Air Compressor, 1.5 HP Oil-Free Peak 150 PSI 68 Decibel Air Pump ($66 off)
- California Air Tools CAT-1P1060S Light & Quiet Portable Air Compressor, Silver ($22 off)
- SuperHandy Air Compressor 6.3 Gal Tank Fill in 150 seconds Max 120 PSI Ultra Quiet ($81 off)
- Makita MAC700 2.0 HP* Big Bore™ Air Compressor ($67 off)
- BOSTITCH Air Compressor Combo Kit with Brad Nailer ($30 off)
- TC·BL Portable Air Compressor 110V, Ultra Quiet Air Compressor Oil Free and Lightweight Small Air Pump($60 off)
- XtremepowerUS 1.0HP Quiet Air Compressor Tank Oil-Free Compressor Steel Tank 8-Gallons With Air Filter Regulator ($167 off)
