You’re finally setting up your first garage, and everyone is telling you to get an air compressor. It’s annoying, right? Not just because you’re being told to make a costly investment on top of all of the other things that are sucking up your cash flow, but because nobody is giving you the answers you really need to make the right decision—or, really, if you even need one. The thing is that there’s no universal discussion about air compressors. Different folks use different tools for different jobs, and that all factors into what compressor is necessary for them. In other words, your buddy who’s painting his car that he just rebuilt from the ground up needs a different compressor than your buddy who just tinkers.

So, where do you fit in? Well, we don’t know. But what we do know is that The Drive’s got its tool nerds on the job to help you find out! Ed note: This post was updated at 10:27 a.m. ET. It previously stated, "Something like 10 PSI with 120 CFM is typical," but it has been switched to, "Something like 120 PSI with 10 CFM is typical." What Is an Air Compressor Compressed air is an amazing thing. By increasing air pressure and attaching it to a system designed to harness it, the air in the rooms suddenly acts as fuel to operate various tools. The thing is that pneumatic tools need a lot more pressure than a simple air pump can generate. That’s why a shop air compressor essentially combines two different systems together to make one magnificent monster. Shop air compressors work with an air pump and a tank. That air pump draws air in and forces it into the holding tank that builds up the pressure you need to operate your tools. While there are variables to consider, the general operation really is that simple. But, before we move on, we should talk about the three primary types of pumps you’ll find on a shop air compressor. Not just because it satiates the tech nerd in us all, but because the kind of pump used gives us a good idea of the type of performance the compressor can deliver. Reciprocating The most basic compressor pump is known as a reciprocating pump. This system features a single piston that draws in air through the inlet valve on the inlet stroke and pushes it through the outlet valve and into the tank. Sound familiar? It should. This system is almost identical to what you’d find in the engine of your car. Multistage A multistage pump is essentially a bigger and better version of the reciprocating pump. The most apparent difference between the two is that it features two pistons. Only, the second piston isn’t used to draw in more air, instead, the second piston is smaller than the first and is used to cool the air. By cooling the air down, you increase the density and can therefore achieve greater pressure in the tank. Rotary Screw Rotary pumps work to compress air by drawing it in and squeezing it through two interlocking rotors. If you’re a boost nut, you’ll recognize that this system is suspiciously similar to what is featured in twin-screw superchargers. This design doesn’t create quite as much pressure as what you’d get with a reciprocating design, but it runs cooler, quieter, and sees less wear and tear, making it a favorite for settings in which the compressor sees continuous use.

Deposit Photos The tank captures everyone's attention, but the motor on top is the real work horse.

Do You Need an Air Compressor? As we know, air compressors are necessary to power pneumatic tools. If you’re a painter, you already know that you need a compressor to spray down coatings. But things might not be so clear if you’re just looking to invest in tools that have electrically powered counterparts. So, do you need one? I won’t sugarcoat it. Unless you have an interest in investing in tools that must rely on compressed air or work in a professional setting, you technically don’t need one. Pneumatic tools are notoriously powerful, they’re lightweight, they last forever, and you can control the amount of air they are receiving to dial in the power output. Pound for pound, they are faster, stronger, and lighter than electric tools. However, that isn’t to say that electric tools aren’t catching up or that there aren’t disadvantages of pneumatic power. The facts are that pneumatic tools always have an air line connected, they’re rather costly, and they might not always see use when you already have electric power tools that you’re accustomed to using. The author’s personal take? You have a car, which means you need an air compressor. Why? To fill the tires. This is a subjective stance, but if you’re going to purchase a compressor for tire maintenance, why not consider getting your hands on one that will allow you to expand your arsenal? (Ed. Note: Eh, you can get away with electric tools.) What is the difference between CFM and PSI? CFM (cubic feet per minute) refers to the amount of air that can flow, while PSI (pounds per square inch) refers to the pressure of that air. A good way to think about this is by thinking of CFM as the volume of air being moved while the PSI is how hard it’s hitting. It’s important to remember that even though these values are linear, they are not the same.

Deposit Photos Chances are that you don't need a massive tank, but it's worth considering something bigger than you'll need right away.