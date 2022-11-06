Get a Pre-Black Friday Fuel Stabilizer Deal at Amazon Now

The War Zone
byRobert Bacon| PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2022
Winter is around the corner, meaning it's time for cozy nights by fires and enjoying the holiday season with family and friends. But for any vehicle going into storage, winter is a treacherous time. Everything is out to get it, including the mixture of ethanol and oxygen in the fuel tank, meaning now is the time to get a fuel stabilizer. 

My top pick is the Lucas Oil Safeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner. It’s a fantastic product that’s discounted by 44%, so you can’t go wrong. If I were trying to protect a diesel engine this winter, I’d get the Star Tron Super Concentrated Diesel Formula 32-Ounce, as it’s 39% off.

