Get a Pre-Black Friday Fuel Stabilizer Deal at Amazon Now
Protect your gas tank before you put your vehicle into storage for winter.
Winter is around the corner, meaning it's time for cozy nights by fires and enjoying the holiday season with family and friends. But for any vehicle going into storage, winter is a treacherous time. Everything is out to get it, including the mixture of ethanol and oxygen in the fuel tank, meaning now is the time to get a fuel stabilizer.
My top pick is the Lucas Oil Safeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner. It’s a fantastic product that’s discounted by 44%, so you can’t go wrong. If I were trying to protect a diesel engine this winter, I’d get the Star Tron Super Concentrated Diesel Formula 32-Ounce, as it’s 39% off.
- Lucas Oil Safeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner 16-Ounce (44% off)
- Yamaha Yamalube Ring-Free Fuel Additive (22% off)
- Star Tron Super Concentrated Diesel Formula 32-Ounce (39% off)
- Star Tron Super Concentrated Diesel Formula 8-Ounce (26 percent off)
- Star Tron Super Concentrated Diesel Formula 16-Ounce (19% off)
- STA-BIL Storage Fuel Stabilizer 16-Ounce (5% off )
- STA-BIL 360 Protection Ethanol Treatment And Fuel Stabilizer 10-Ounce (20% off)
- STA-BIL Small Engine Pro Multi-System Additive 16-Ounce (17% off)
- Pro Honda Fuel Stabilizer and Corrosion Inhibitor 32-Ounce (13% off)
- BRP Evinrude/Johnson fuel stabilizer 8-Ounce (8% off)
- Can-Am New Fuel Stabilizer 8-Ounce (6% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Check out what Peter Nelson did to set a new lap record with his BMW 128i
- The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser isn’t cheap, but it works
- Ever wonder what it’d be like to travel across the country in 21 minutes?
- Nissan’s Z GT4 is way better looking than it needs to be
- Dodge just might go nuts with inline-six engines