Score a Deal on These Take-Anywhere Tools from Dewalt, Craftsman, and More
Sometimes, repairs have to happen roadside. Store these in your trunk or toolbox to be safe.
It's great to have a garage full of tools, but for some people, that's not a real option. I'm included in that group, so I try to carry the essentials in my vehicles. Whether your daily driver has a trunk or a toolbox, there are more than a couple of wrenching utensils you can and should keep on hand.
I own a pair of big trucks—one is a 1996 Ford F-350 and the other is a 1966 Ford F600 dump truck. In order to keep the huge hunks of metal on the road, I make sure not to leave the house without socket sets, bottle jacks, and yeah, a hammer or two. That's what makes deals like these even harder to resist.
- Dewalt 8-Piece Combination Ratcheting Wrench Set (50% off)
- Dewalt 20V Starter Kit With Powerstack Compact Battery and Charger (44% off)
- Dewalt 40-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set, Impact Ready, Flextorq (38% off)
- Dewalt 10-Piece Screwdriver Set (33% off)
- Dewalt 12V/20V Max Work Light Tool Only (22% off)
- Dewalt 23-Piece Impact Socket Set, 3/8-Inch Drive, Metric/SAE (51% off)
- Craftsman 135-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, Metric/SAE (45% off)
- Craftsman 4-Piece Pliers Set (13% off)
- Pro-Lift Welded Bottle Jack 4-Ton Capacity (11% off)
- Irwin Vise Grip Wire Stripping Tool/Wire Cutter (34% off)
- Cartman 14-Inch Universal Heavy Duty Lug Wrench (11% off)
- Heavy Duty Automotive Test Light, 6-24V (45% off)
- Performance Tool 3-Piece Hammer Set (29% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
