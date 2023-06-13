Don’t Despair, Deep DeWalt Tool Deals Are Here
Check out these deep discounts on top-notch DeWalt tools.
It's once again that time of the year: DeWalt's quality and renowned line of tools and accessories is on mega sale. Whether you're looking to start fresh with a new loadout for your garage, are in need of some fresh lithium, or perhaps you're in need of something for that particular summer project right around the corner—taking advantage of this temporary sale is sure to save a substantial stack of scratch.
Tool Combo Kits
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit, Brushless, 1/4" Hex Chuck, 2 Batteries and Charger ($80 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger ($80 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver, Cordless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger ($110 off)
Tools
- DEWALT DCG412B 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 4-1/2” grinder (Tool Only) ($64 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Jig Saw, 3,000 Blade Speed, Cordless, Brushless Motor, Bare Tool Only ($106 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Jobsite Fan, Cordless, Portable, Bare Tool Only ($70 off)
- DEWALT TSTAK Tool Box, Extra Large Design, Fixed Divider for Tool Organization, Water and Debris Resistant ($30 off)
- DEWALT Cordless Pressure Washer, Power Cleaner, 550-PSI, 1.0 GPM, Tool Only ($51 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker, 100 ft Range, Durable for Jobsites, Phone Holder Included, Lasts 8-10 Hours with Single Charge ($50 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum, Tool Only ($58 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Blower, 100 CFM Airflow, Variable Speed Switch, Includes Trigger Lock, Bare Tool Only ($45 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 168-Piece ($110 off)
- DEWALT ATOMIC™ 20V MAX* Brushless 1/2 in. Ratchet (Tool Only) ($12 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR 1/2" High Torque Impact Wrench, Cordless, Detent Anvil, Tool Only ($30 off)
- DEWALT 20V Max XR Cordless Router, Brushless, Tool Only ($65 off)
Lithium Batteries
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery, Premium 4.0Ah ($100 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery, Compact 2.0Ah ($70 off)
- DEWALT FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Battery, 9.0-Ah ($65 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* Starter Kit with POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery and Charger ($123 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit, Includes 2 Batteries, 5Ah, Includes Small Storage Bag ($180 off)
