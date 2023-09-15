Amazon Has Amazing Deals on DeWalt Batteries Right Now
Save big on DeWalt batteries right now.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you're in any sort of cordless tool ecosystem, you know that while the tools are expensive, batteries come at a even higher premium. You want as many fully charged units as possible, just in case one rusted nut halts your forward momentum. And if you're in the DeWalt system, you're in luck, as Amazon is letting the yellow and black batteries go for insanely low prices right now. But hurry up, we don't know how long these deals will last. I also threw in a few great power tool deals.
DeWalt Batteries
- 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack ($120 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Batteries, 9.0-Ah, 2-Pack ($31 off)
- 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit, 2 5Ah Batteries ($195 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Battery, Premium, 6.0-Ah ($30 off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0Ah ($26 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, 2 Ah and 4 Ah, 4-Pack ($195 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Premium 4 Ah ($110 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 2.0Ah, 2-Pack ($5 off)
- 20V MAX* POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery, 2 Pack ($67 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 1.5Ah ($65 off)
- 20V MAX* Batteries, Compact, 4.0-Ah, 2-Pack ($130 off)
- Powerstack 20V MAX Battery Starter Kit, Rechargeable, 5Ah ($174 off)
- 12V MAX 5Ah Battery, Lithium-Ion, 2-Pack ($40 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Premium 6.0Ah ($120 off)
DeWalt Power Tools
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver ($80 off)
- 20V MAX XR Impact Driver ($56 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX* Cordless Ratchet ($45 off)
- 20V MAX* 1/2" Impact Wrench ($90 off)
- 20V MAX* XR Chainsaw, 12-Inch ($10 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.