Amazon Has Amazing Deals on DeWalt Batteries Right Now

If you're in any sort of cordless tool ecosystem, you know that while the tools are expensive, batteries come at a even higher premium. You want as many fully charged units as possible, just in case one rusted nut halts your forward momentum. And if you're in the DeWalt system, you're in luck, as Amazon is letting the yellow and black batteries go for insanely low prices right now. But hurry up, we don't know how long these deals will last. I also threw in a few great power tool deals.