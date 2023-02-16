Home Depot’s President’s Day Dewalt Sale Is Here to Finish the Job
We all need that one tool to get it done, and now it’s on sale.
This year is moving by fast, as President's Day is already upon us. That's good for two reasons. One, it means spring's only a month away. You and I need to kick these winter projects into high gear if we want to roll into the season as we hoped to. Thankfully, the other good thing about President's Day is that sales events are popping up like crazy. Among them is Home Depot's DeWalt sale that just might define the final stages of seasonal projects.
Power Tools
- 20V Max Cordless 9 Tool Combo Kit (Save $75.90)
- 20V Max Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver (Save $60)
- 20V Max XR Cordless Hammer Drill and Atomic Impact Driver Combo Kit (Save $159)
- 20V Cordless 5-Inch Variable Speed Random Orbit Polisher With Battery (Save $159)
- 20V Max Cordless 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw With Battery (Save $159)
- 20V Max XR Cordless 1-Inch Rotary Hammer With Battery (Save $159)
- 20V Max XR Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Save $30)
- 20V Max Cordless 4-1/2-5-Inch Grinder (Save $20)
- 15-Amp Corded 12-Inch Compound Double Bevel Miter Saw (Save $70)
- 15-Amp Corded 10-Inch Job Site Table Saw with Rolling Stand (Save $100)
Batteries
- 20V Max Powerstack Compact Battery Starter Kit (Save $40)
- 20V Max Compact Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery with 12V to 20V Max Charger (Save $70)
- Flexvolt 20V/60V MAX Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah Battery Pack ($70 off)
- 20V Max Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0Ah Battery Pack ($70 off)
- 20V Max XR Premium Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Pack ($50 off)
Misc.
- 226-Mechanic’s Tool Set With Tough System Tool Box (Save $24.90)
- 12V Max Green Self-Leveling 5-Spot and Cross Line Laser Level With Battery and TSTAK Case (Save $100)
- 20V Max Green Cross-Line Laser Level Kit With TSTAK Case (Save $100)
- 12V Max Green Self-Leveling 3-Beam 360 Degree Laser Level (Save $80)
- 20V/12V Cross-Line Laser Level Kit (Save $80)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more
