Home Depot’s President’s Day Dewalt Sale Is Here to Finish the Job

​​This year is moving by fast, as President's Day is already upon us. That's good for two reasons. One, it means spring's only a month away. You and I need to kick these winter projects into high gear if we want to roll into the season as we hoped to. Thankfully, the other good thing about President's Day is that sales events are popping up like crazy. Among them is Home Depot's DeWalt sale that just might define the final stages of seasonal projects.