The Best Black Friday Automotive and Tool Deals On Amazon

Black Friday is here. Cutting through the noise and chaos of this commerce spectacle as an auto enthusiast can be beyond frustrating. Luckily for you, we're spending our time comparative shopping and scouring pages of seemingly endless ads and deals so you don't have to.

We left a lot of the stuff we found in the Brat and focused on tools and gear deals that we’re buying for ourselves, our family members and our friends. The result is a curated list of the best bargains on tools and automotive gear that we could find for Black Friday.

DEWALT and Gearwrench mechanics toolsets backed by a lifetime warranty

Those reading this probably have at least one large lifetime warranted toolset, but I’ll wager that you’re missing sockets like I am. As much as we might hope, that 10mm isn’t going to miraculously reappear someday. A solid toolset with the peace of mind of a lifetime warranty is essential to any shadetree mechanic.

Replace yours or give the gift of mechanical preparedness with killer black friday deals on several DEWALT toolsets.

DEWALT Impact Socket Set, 23-Piece, 1/2" Drive Metric/SAE / $39.97 / Amazon

DEWALT 84-Piece MM/SAE Mechanics Tool and Socket Set / $56.27 / Amazon

DEWALT 142-Piece MM/SAE Mechanics Tool and Socket Set / $86.97 / Amazon

DEWALT 247-Piece MM/SAE Mechanics Tool and Socket Set / $159.00 / Amazon

GEARWRENCH 34 Pc. Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set, Standard & Stubby, SAE/Metric / $110.97 / Amazon

Everyday carry Leatherman and Gerber multitools

Having an arsenal of tools within arms-reach is convenient, saves time, and has gotten me out of a lot of jams that might have otherwise hurt me or caused damage to something valuable. Everyone’s tolerance for carrying a brick of blades, saws, and drivers is different, but from the ultra-compact Leatherman Rev to the full-featured Gerber Gear Truss, there’s a multitool on sale this Black Friday to suit your needs (and pocket size.)



Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool / $22.99 / Amazon

LEATHERMAN Rev Pocket Size Multitool / $39.95 / Amazon

Gerber Gear Truss Multi-Tool / $36.94 / Amazon

High powered car vacuum cleaner from THISWORX

Despite the ever-growing collection of tiny leaf particles, dirt, gravel, goldfish crackers, and other tiny things that accumulate on my floorboards, I rarely want to drag a household vacuum cleaner outside to clean them. Picking up a THISWORX 12V portable car vac during Amazon’s Black Friday event is the answer to my filth and laziness.



THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable, High Power, Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments, 16 Ft Cord & Bag - 12v / $21.59 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon

Craftsman V20 cordless power tools

I’ve been a fan of Craftsman hand tools since my dad handed me my first wrench. While the brand has gone through some ownership changes, the quality and functionality has endured. I prefer the Craftsman V20 cordless drill/driver and other Craftsman power tools as much as I like their hand tools.

There’s no shortage of innovation across the tool line, and my batteries show no fatigue after three years of regular use. I’m happy to buy these tools at MSRP, so these Black Friday deals are especially good bargains.



CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit / $59.00 / Amazon

CRAFTSMAN V20 Impact Wrench Cordless Kit / $149.00 / Amazon

CRAFTSMAN V20 Lithium-Ion Battery, 2.0-Amp Hour, 2 Pack / $59.00 / Amazon

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless 7-1/4-Inch Sliding Miter Saw Kit / $229.00 / Amazon

More of our favorite Black Friday tool and auto deals

Because we love you the most, here are some additional deals we love for Black Friday. You're welcome.



Get a FREE Bonus Bare Tool with Makita Power Tool Combo Kit Purchase at Amazon

Goodyear Air Hose Reel Retractable 3/8" Inch x 50' Foot Hybrid Polymer Hose / $110.49 / Amazon

Anker Super Bright Tactical Flashlight, Rechargeable (18650 Battery Included) / $21.99 / Amazon

Anker Rechargeable Bolder P2 LED Pen Flashlight, 120 Lumens / $13.99 / Amazon

Mothers 07240 California Gold Clay Bar System / $19.97 / Amazon

Meguiar's G55012 Classic Wash & Wax Kit / $31.72 / Amazon

Schumacher Rechargeable AGM Jump Starter for Gas Diesel Vehicles - 1200 Amps with Air Compressor / $116.99 / Amazon

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit / $44.18 / Amazon

HORUSDY 101-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set with Plastic Rack / $31.44 / Amazon

EASTVOLT 12-Piece Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench Set, Metric 8mm-19mm / $33.60 / Amazon

Eastvolt Mechanic Tool Socket Set, 46 Pieces with 72 Teeth Reversible Ratchet, Metric/SAE / $30.99 / Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Drywall Screw Gun & Cut-out Tool Combo Kit / $236.99 / Amazon

CRAFTSMAN CMMT45071 71PC VERSASTACK MECH TOOL SET / $45.99 / Amazon

