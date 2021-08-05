The SOG Powerlitre: A Valuable Multi-tool

In your everyday-carry setup, or EDC, where does a good multi-tool fall on your list of priorities? My personal EDC multi-tool, a Leatherman Squirt I’ve had for about a decade, is functional but basic. Given that it’s small, I’ve always been hesitant to use it hard. SOG’s Powerlitre is similarly diminutive, so can it be used to help finish my Yamaha XS400 project in ways the Leatherman can’t? SOG isn’t a household name such as Gerber or Leatherman, but this Lynnwood, Washington-based company has been making high-quality knives and tools for 35 years. I personally own two of SOG’s pocket knives, which is why when reviewing multi-tools for The Drive, I gravitate toward their products.

The Powerlitre was first released in 2018 and has been well reviewed by others. This older model in SOG’s lineup is actually preferred over some of the brand’s newer multi-tools. To see what everyone was on about as well as to satisfy my own curiosity, we picked one up on Amazon for about $65. That’s not cheap for such a small EDC-type multi-tool with somewhat limited capabilities, but it’s reasonable for a quality bit of kit. Between the name and my past experience with the brand’s knives, I had high hopes for the Powerlitre. And it lived up to those expectations. Unboxing and Initial Impressions of the SOG Powerlitre Multi-tool The packaging is very basic, just thin cardboard and plastic holding the tool. It was unboxed and in my hand in less than five seconds. I get what SOG’s doing here. Rather than spend money on nice packaging, the company kept it simple, hopefully in order to put that money into the multi-tool. On the back was a photo of the Powerlitre with all of its tools deployed and labeled. SOG also listed a link to a short video that walks you through the Powerlitre’s features. The Powerlitre is 3.2 inches long while closed and 5 inches open with a weight of 4.6 ounces. I verified this with my own scale, and the SOG’s claimed weight was spot on. This particular model comes in a handsome stonewashed finish and has a feeling of quality and solid heft in hand. The SOG Powerlitre contains 18 tools: Needle-nose pliers

Wire cutters

Scissors

Inch ruler

Bit-holder latch

Phillips screwdriver

Can opener

Bottle opener

Corkscrew and foot/lever

Awl

Jewelry driver

Hook cutter

Millimeter ruler

Straight-edge blade

Wire crimper

Protractor

Bolt gripper

Magnetic bit holder

Eric Trytko SOG Powerlitre with all tools deployed.