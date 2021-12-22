Now’s the Time to Save 25 Percent On Home Depot's 5,000-lb Quickjack Lift and More

Take a deep breath and ease yourself, you've survived most of the holiday rush. And while using the internet to scrape together those last last-minute gifts is almost certainly out of the question if you want to get them in time, there's an odd peace in knowing it's too late. But that isn't to say there aren't still great ways to spend a little cash on yourself to celebrate the incoming new year. Thankfully, you've got the Daily Deals team to track the best sales down for you. Let's get into it! The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. QUICKJACK BL-5000SLX 5,000 lbs. Capacity Portable Car Lift-BL-5000SLX AC 110v

QuickJack

If you've got winter projects that need to be kicked into high gear, it might not be a bad idea to set yourself up with a lift. Getting all four wheels off the ground at once will help you blaze through those brake jobs, steering overhauls, and suspension revamps. No room for an industrial piece of equipment? No problem as it just so happens that Home Depot is running a deal on the QUICKJACK BL-5000SLX 5,000 lbs. Capacity Portable Car Lift-BL-5000SLX AC 110v. It's easy to set up, reposition, or store when it's not doing the leg work. If you hurry, you can save almost $400 on supreme convenience. Rexing V3 Plus Front and Cabin Dash Cam with Built-in GPS Wi-Fi Connect Black V3-PLUS-BBY

Best Buy

Alright, maybe a fancy lift is out of the question for most and right now, you need to focus on making some extra cash to recoup from all of this holiday spending. Ridesharing is a great way to earn a few bucks on the side, and there are plenty of wobbly bar-goers in need of a lift during this time of year. If you're going to get into that line of work, you want to make sure you can protect yourself in the case of an accident or encounters with less-than-honest riders. Head over to Best Buy to save $60 on the Rexing V3 Plus Front and Cabin Dash Cam with Built-in GPS Wi-Fi Connect Black V3-PLUS-BBY, which is a great way to cover the bases. BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet