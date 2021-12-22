Now’s the Time to Save 25 Percent On Home Depot's 5,000-lb Quickjack Lift and More
It might be too late for Christmas gifts, but there are still plenty of savings to go around.
Take a deep breath and ease yourself, you've survived most of the holiday rush. And while using the internet to scrape together those last last-minute gifts is almost certainly out of the question if you want to get them in time, there's an odd peace in knowing it's too late. But that isn't to say there aren't still great ways to spend a little cash on yourself to celebrate the incoming new year.
Thankfully, you've got the Daily Deals team to track the best sales down for you. Let's get into it!
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
QUICKJACK BL-5000SLX 5,000 lbs. Capacity Portable Car Lift-BL-5000SLX AC 110v
If you've got winter projects that need to be kicked into high gear, it might not be a bad idea to set yourself up with a lift. Getting all four wheels off the ground at once will help you blaze through those brake jobs, steering overhauls, and suspension revamps. No room for an industrial piece of equipment? No problem as it just so happens that Home Depot is running a deal on the QUICKJACK BL-5000SLX 5,000 lbs. Capacity Portable Car Lift-BL-5000SLX AC 110v. It's easy to set up, reposition, or store when it's not doing the leg work. If you hurry, you can save almost $400 on supreme convenience.
Rexing V3 Plus Front and Cabin Dash Cam with Built-in GPS Wi-Fi Connect Black V3-PLUS-BBY
Alright, maybe a fancy lift is out of the question for most and right now, you need to focus on making some extra cash to recoup from all of this holiday spending. Ridesharing is a great way to earn a few bucks on the side, and there are plenty of wobbly bar-goers in need of a lift during this time of year. If you're going to get into that line of work, you want to make sure you can protect yourself in the case of an accident or encounters with less-than-honest riders. Head over to Best Buy to save $60 on the Rexing V3 Plus Front and Cabin Dash Cam with Built-in GPS Wi-Fi Connect Black V3-PLUS-BBY, which is a great way to cover the bases.
BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet
You moto nuts might not feel like you get the love you deserve, but we got you. Right now, RevZilla is running a deal on the BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet. At 17 percent off and the ability to seamlessly link to your device and other riders, it's hard to go wrong. And because it's a helmet, it's easy to justify the expense with practical reasons, but we all know it's time you treat yourself after giving so much this holiday season.
While these deals are great, they're just a taste of what's out there. Check the list below for more hot deals you don't want to miss:
Automotive
Uniden R3 DSP Long Range Radar/Laser Detector Black R3DSP for $349.99 at Best Buy
Rexing V3 Plus Front and Cabin Dash Cam with Built-in GPS Wi-Fi Connect Black V3-PLUS-BBY for $139.99 at Best Buy
BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet for $249.99 at Revzilla
Tools / Home Improvement
QUICKJACK BL-5000SLX 5,000 lbs. Capacity Portable Car Lift-BL-5000SLX AC 110v for $1099.00 at Home Depot
WORX WX051 Pegasus Folding Work Table & Sawhorse for $99.99 at eBay
Grease Monkey 27537-14WM Nitrile Disposable Gloves, Heavy Duty, 6mil Thickness, Men's Large (50 count) for $6.88 at Walmart
Dyna-Glo Delux KFA80DGD Kerosene, 80K BTU Forced air Heater, 80,000for $184.88 at Amazon
HART 20-Volt Cordless 4 1/2-inch Angle Grinder Kit (1) 20-Volt 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery for $49.88 at Walmart
SKIL PWRCore 12™ Brushless 12V Cordless 1/4'' Hex Right Angle Impact Driver with PWRJump™ Charger for $69.00 at Walmart
CC091 Gas Leak Detector, Combustible Gases Propane Methane Natural Gas Detector Sniffer with 12.6-Inch Gooseneck Sensor Range 50-10,000 ppm, Adjustable Sensitivity, Audible & Visible Alarm - -Amazon.com for $18.99 at Amazon [Promo Code 9YAQ4MZZ]
WORKPRO Multipurpose 48-Inch Workbench with Work Light and Pegboard, Wood for $89.98 at Walmart
Husky 33 in. W 4-Drawer Mechanics Tool Utility Cart in Gloss Black-HOUC3304B10 - The Home Depot for $159.00 at Home Depot
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill/Driver (Tool Only) for $49.00 at Home Depot
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
End of Year Bargain Cave Sale & Clearance Event at Bass Pro Shops
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock - Large for $20.36 at Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock - Medium for $16.28 at Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Pillow - Small/Medium for $13.56 at Amazon
Trail Camera Card Viewer for iPhone for $24.95 at Amazon
Radio Flyer, Glide & Go Balance Bike, 11" Wheels, Red for $18.70 at Walmart
Black Flag 190095 Propane Insect Fogger (NEW VERSION) for Killing and Repelling Mosquitoes, Flies, and Flying Insects Outdoors ,yellow for $32.59 at Amazon
Lifetime Adjustable Youth Portable Basketball Systems Hoop, Green, Raises and Lowers from 5.5 to 7.5 Ft. for $29.24 at Walmart
Fitness / Health
Bowflex Treadmill 10 for $1,699.99 at Best Buy
Etekcity Smart Scale for Body Weight, 400lb for $19.99 at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV V505-J for $398.00 at Walmart
VIZIO 58-Inch M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate, M58Q7-J01, 2021 Model for $549.99 at Amazon
Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote (65H8G, 2020 Model) for $699.99 at Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls / $29.99 / Amazon
Chromecast with Google TV - 4K - Snow for $39.99 at eBay
Home Audio
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers for $84.00 at Walmart
Tech
eero AC Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System (3-Pack) for $159.00 at Best Buy
Microsoft Modern Webcam for $44.99 at Best Buy
Upgrow USB 3.0 Hub 4-Port USB Hub with 5 Gbps USB Splitter for Laptop MacBook Mac Pro Mac Mini iMac Surface Pro XPS PC Flash Drive Mobile HDD-Black for $7.27 at Amazon [Promo Code 5NEWDEAL]
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm PRODUCT(RED) Aluminum Case with PRODUCT(RED) Sport Band - Regular for $299.00 at Walmart
All New, Made for Amazon Volume Limiting Bluetooth BuddyPhones, PlayTime in Blue. Ages (3-7)for $24.99 at Amazon
Power / Charging
GE Grounded Power Switch, Outlet Extender, 3-Prong for $6.50 at Amazon
-
