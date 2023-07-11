Up Your Garage Game With a Killer DeWalt Prime Day Deal
You can now afford to build your dream DeWalt arsenal.
There aren’t many wrenchers who’d turn down a garage stocked with DeWalt power tools. There’s only one problem with achieving that: this brand isn’t cheap. But for anybody who wants to get into the ecosystem or expand on the products you already have, today is your lucky day.
Amazon’s Prime Day DeWalt deals are some of the best discounts you’re likely to get from the brand this year. And, like any great sale, the best products will sell out fast. So don’t wait around.
Power Tools
- 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit ($80 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver ($90 off)
- 20V MAX XR Jig Saw ($108 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum ($55 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit ($81 off)
- 20V MAX XR Impact Driver ($50 off)
- 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool ($20 off)
- 20V MAX Orbital Sander ($80 off)
- 20V MAX Jobsite Fan ($70 off)
- 20V MAX LED Work Light ($34 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless 1/2 inch Impact Wrench ($72 off)
- 20V MAX 1/2 inch Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil ($92 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless 1/2 inch Impact Wrench Hog Ring Kit ($110 off)
- 20V MAX Brushless 1/2 in. Ratchet ($12 off)
- 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw ($39 off)
Batteries
- 20V MAX Powerstack Compact Battery and Charger ($120 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX Battery, 9.0-Ah ($52 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 2.0Ah ($72 off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, 5 Ah, 2-Pack ($125 off)
- 20V MAX XR 5.0Ah Lithium Ion Battery, 2-Pack w/ Charger ($134 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack Charger ($108 off)
- 12V 3 Ah / 5 Ah Batteries and Charger Kit ($7 off)
