Save Your Back This Season With Amazon’s Snow Blower Deals
Snow Blower tech has come a long way with electric, lightweight blowers. Grab one cheap with our deals.
Winter is coming, and you're gonna need a snow blower. For those of you who live in high-snow areas that get tons of weather every season, a snowblower is an indispensable tool for clearing driveways and sidewalks. With how cheap modern electric snowblowers are, there's no need to labor away with a snow shovel either. Save your back, wallet, and precious time with Amazon's deep discounts on electric and gas-powered snow blowers.
Gas Powered Blowers
- PowerSmart Snow Blower Gas Powered 26 in. 4-Stroke 212cc Engine with Electric Start, LED Lights, Self Propelled 2 Stage Snow Blower PS26 ($100 off coupon)
- PowerSmart Snow Blower Gas Powered 24 Inch 2-Stage 208cc B&S Engine with Electric Start, LED Light, Hand Warmer, Self Propelled Snowblower BS24 (10% off plus $100 coupon)
- PowerSmart Snow Blower 24 Inch 2-Stage 212cc Engine Gas Powered, Self Propelled Snowblower with Electric Start (17% off plus $100 coupon)
- PowerSmart Snow Blower Gas Powered 24-Inch 2-Stage 212cc Engine with Electric Starter, Hand Warmer, LED Headlight, Self Propelled Snowblower (13% off plus $100 coupon)
- PowerSmart Snow Blower 24 Inch 2-Stage 212cc Engine Gas Powered, Self Propelled Snowblower with Electric Start (17% off)
- BILT HARD Snow Blower Gas Powered, with Corded Electric Start and Headlight, Self Propelled 2 Stage Gas Snow Thrower 22 inch, 212cc 4-Stroke Engine (14% off)
Electrics Blowers
- PowerSmart Cordless Snow Blower 24-Inch, Self Propelled 2-Stage 80V Battery Powered, with 6.0Ah Battery and Charger (15% off)
- Snow Joe SJ627E 22-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Blower w/Dual LED Lights, Blue (22% off)
- Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Blower (40% off)
- Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Blower with 4Ah Battery and Charger (24% off)
- Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Snow Blower with 2Ah Battery and Charger (42% off)
- VOLTASK Cordless Snow Shovel, 20V | 12-Inch | 4-Ah Cordless Snow Blower, Battery Snow Blower with Directional Plate & Adjustable Front Handle (4-Ah Battery & Quick Charger Included) (25% off)
- Snow Joe SJ619 Electric Single Stage Snow Blower, 18-Inch, 14.5 Amp Motor, LED Lights (23% off)
- VOLTASK Electric Snow Blower, 20-Inch | 13-Amp | 750 Lbs/Min Corded Single-Stage Snow Thrower with 180° Adjustable Chute (28% off)
- VOLTASK Cordless Snow Shovel, 20V | 10-Inch | 4-Ah Cordless Snow Blower, Battery Snow Blower with Adjustable Front Handle (4-Ah Battery & Quick Charger Included) (24% off)
- Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless Brushless Snow Blower, Battery Not Included, 2601102 (23% off)
- Snow Joe 324E 11-Inch 10 Amp Electric Snow Shovel w/Headlights, Blue (10% off)
- Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Cordless Snow Blower, Tool Only (39% off)
- Snow Joe 24V-X2-20SB 20-Inch 48 Cordless Snow Blower, Kit (w/2 x 24-Volt 4.0-Ah Batteries and Charger) (25% off)
- PowerSmart Snow Blower Cordless - 24 Inch, 2 Stage, 80V 6.0Ah Lithium-ion Battery and Charger Included, DB2805 (10% off)
- POWERWORKS SN60L410 20-Inch 60V Brushless Snow Blower, 4.0AH Battery (47% off)
- Snow Joe Ultra SJ624E 21-Inch 14-Amp Electric Snow Blower (41% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
