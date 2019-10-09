Best Snow Blowers: Quickly Clear the Path

Tips

Consider getting a long extension cable for snowblowers run by electricity. The cables they come with are short and do not offer much mobility.

Since snow blowers toss snow away from the machine, it is wise to wear protective eyewear. While it may be only water, it is freezing and can form ice that might damage your eyes if it hits it them a high rate of speed.

If using an extension cord to power a snow blower, be careful not to run over the cord when operating the snowblower. Try not to use a white extension cable. Instead, go for one that is brightly colored.

Gas-powered snow blowers tend to be louder and more robust, capable of handling larger amounts of snow. You may want to wear headphones when operating these to avoid potential damage to your ears.

FAQs

Q: What if I bend or break a blade?

A: Just like a lawnmower, you may end up bending a blade or auger on the snowblower. This can happen after hitting a rock or grinding against the ground. If you do end up with a broken blade, stop using the snowblower before you risk harming it further. You can buy snowblower blades at home department stores or online.

Q: How much snow can a snowblower handle?

A: This will depend on the snowblower you purchase. Gas-powered ones are capable of clearing a path up to 24 inches wide, maybe even wider. They also can clear a path that is up to 16 inches deep.

Q: How should I store the snowblower?

A: The best way to store a snowblower is in the garage or someplace that will not get dangerously cold. You can leave them outside and cover them with a warm tarp or blanket if needed, but you increase the risk of it freezing up on you.

Final Thoughts

For a sturdy snowblower with a strong motor and enhanced mobility, consider the Poulan Pro Two-Stage Snow Blower. The Briggs & Stratton Single Stage Snow Blower is also powerful, with an adjustable snow chute to aim the snow wherever you want.