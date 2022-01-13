The key to getting the job done is having the right hardware. Henry's RC cars are all stout, hobby-grade rock crawlers, with plenty of grip and tons of torque. Simply bolting a plow on to a toy from Walmart won't be anywhere near as effective. We've seen ready-to-go RC snowplows before; prices can range above $2500 for some of the more nicely equipped models.
As a bonus, hobby-grade hardware is much easier to modify by adding on extra servos to handle things like raising and lowering a plow or activating a snowblower. Get yourself a 3D printer and you can even start designing your own attachments.
The aesthetic of Henry's gear couldn't be cuter, either. The trucks are authentic replicas of the real thing, with the lighting onboard adding plenty to the vibe. It also makes the trucks easier to find if they do get left outside and covered in a little snow.