It's winter time again, and for those in the snowy regions, that means breaking out the shovel to clear out driveways and paths on the regular. A man by the name of Henry found a way to inject a little joy into the tiresome task, however, putting his fleet of RC trucks to work instead and sharing the videos on Youtube.

The work starts with a Traxxas TRX4 wearing the body of a classic Ford Bronco. Serving as the plow truck, its job is to scrape snow off the driveway, capable of dealing with an inch or more of the white stuff. Fitted with a stout 5.5 Ah battery, Henry is able to plow for up to 2 hours non-stop before recharging.