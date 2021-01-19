Watch a Helicopter Hit a Dakar Rally Truck Mid-Jump and Barely Avoid Catastrophe

The Dakar Rally is one of the most dangerous races out there and has been since 1979, taking place everywhere from Africa, South America, and now the Middle East. The long-distance event has claimed many lives and even more machines, but this year's Dakar brought one of the strangest accidents we've seen happen during the course of the rally. And yes, it involves a helicopter.

Apparently trying to get the perfect view, a low-flying helicopter trailing a Kamaz race truck veered a bit too low and snagged an air intake off the top of the vehicle with one of its skids. It's unclear if the truck driver knew what was going on—he was probably deaf at this point—but the helicopter pilot definitely did. After briefly getting stuck, the pilot yanks the helicopter off of the truck, ripping up its intake in the process.