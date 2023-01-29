Beat Winter With These Great Snow Blower Deals
Tired of digging your car out by hand this winter? Pick up a new snow blower.
Remember that feeling in elementary school you got when school was cancelled due to a giant snowstorm? You got to sit at home and watch cartoons, or sleep in a bit and eat cereal in the living room like it was a Saturday. What a great memory. Too bad winter sucks as an adult.
Thankfully, we can make a bit of a game out of it, especially when we're not breaking our backs with a snow shovel manually moving that white slush out of our way. That's where a snow blower comes in. There are some killer deals on some great gas and battery-powered snow blowers, and best of all, you can have them shipped right to your door.
Gas-Powered Snow Blowers
Electric Snow Blowers
- EcoMax 19.5-inch, 15-Amp Snow Thrower (18% off)
- Litheli 12-inch Battery-Powered Snow Shovel (47% off)
- Snow Joe 22-inch, 15-Amp Snow Thrower with Dual Headlights (28% off)
- Snow Joe 18-inch, 48-Volt, Battery-Powered Snow Thrower (26% off)
- Snow Joe 16-inch, 24-Volt, Battery-Powered Show Thrower (18% off)
Snow Shovels
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
