Here Are the Best Lego Deals on Amazon Prime Day
There are a whole bunch of Lego kits on sale on Amazon Prime Day, with a wide range of themes for whatever you’re into.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Building Lego sets is a great distraction from life no matter how old you are or what you're into. This Prime Day, Amazon's discounted a decent crop of kits in a wide range of themes. The best deals are not all automotive, but if you're in the market for a good gift for just about anybody this Lego list should have you covered.
- The Mandalorian's Razor Crest Ship ($42 off)
- Iron Man Hulkbuster Kit ($238 off)
- Horse Trailer and 4x4 Kit ($30 off)
- Lego Icons Classic Pickup Truck ($39 off)
- Viking Ship ($36 off)
- Friends Central Perk Coffee Shop ($18 off)
- Jabba The Hutt's Palace ($30 off)
- Harry Potter's Ministry of Magic ($30 off)
- Monkie Kid Guardians Kit ($24 off)
- Avatar Water Ship ($24 off)
- The Little Mermaid Underwater Palace ($30 off)
- Minecraft Rabbit Ranch ($11 off)
- Art Series - Floral ($24 off)
- Emma's Art School Building Facade ($21 off)
- London Skyline ($12 off)
- City Construction Crane ($12 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals.