See Amazon’s Wild Deals on Seiko Watches

Adventure is calling. Whether that's hitting the lake, beach, mountains, or an exotic metropolis, a good timepiece is the best partner for a new adventure. Amazon's current deals on new Seiko watches are too good to ignore, with everything from rugged pieces to classier ones enjoying some serious discounts. Best of all, they're all bound to hold up to whatever abuse you'll throw at them.
- SSC139 Excelsior gunmetal solar ($234 off)
- SSB345 stainless steel chronograph ($157 off)
- SSG019 Coutura radio sync solar dual-time ($147 off)
- SNKP23 Recraft self-wind stainless steel ($141 off)
- SUR307 Japanese Quartz stainless steel ($120 off)
- Essentials Chrono SS Gray ($115 off)
- SNKM97 green dial automatic stainless steel ($112 off)
- SUR311 Essentials black ($108 off)
- SUR434 SGP champagne ($105 off)
- SNKN37 self-wind brown leather ($105 off)
- SRPG63 SEIKO Mens 5 grey nylon strap ($88 off)
- SWR053 Women's Essential Collection ($85 off)
- SUR438 Women's Essential Collection ($85 off)
- SRPD65 5 Sports Gunmetal 42.5mm stainless steel ($78 off)
- SRPD73 Seiko 5 Sports Men's Automatic Watch mesh bracelet ($50 off)
- SRPH33 Seiko 5 black/orange ($48 off)
- SUR449 Japanese calfskin strap ($40 off)
- SNK805 Seiko 5 automatic green canvas ($25 off)
- SNK803 automatic tan canvas ($22 off)
- SNK809 Seiko 5 automatic black canvas ($15 off)
