These Amazon Deals on Citizen Watches Are Hot
These are Amazon’s best deals on Citizen watches this week.
Just because Black Friday is behind us doesn't mean that Amazon's deals on Citizen watches are cooling. There are still plenty of reasons to get that timepiece you've been wanting, and saving a considerable amount of cash should make pulling the trigger easier. Whether you're looking for a dressy timepiece like a Corso Classic or something more rugged like a Promaster Sailhawk, you're bound to find a great deal on a Citizen watch this week.
- Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen Chronograph (62% off)
- Eco-Drive Sport Luxury PCAT Chronograph (59% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Air Skyhawk Atomic (56% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Sailhawk (48% off)
- Eco-Drive Garrison (46% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver (41% off)
- Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph (36% off)
- Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison (33% off)
- Eco-Drive Weekender (25% off)
- Eco-Drive Corso Classic (19% off)
- Women's Eco-Drive Dress Classic (17% off)
- BI5012-53E Quartz Gold (15% off)
- Eco-Drive Marvel Spider-Man (15% off)
- Women's Eco-Drive Dress Classic Two-Tone (6% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
