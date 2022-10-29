Wake Up and Smell the Coffee Deals at Amazon

A good home coffee setup is one of my keys to happiness. I love the smell in the morning, the hit, and that there’s a seemingly endless cauldron of the stuff. So I wanted to give you everything you need to brew the perfect cup. And it’s all on sale.

My coffee setup is on point at the moment, but if I was kitting myself out today, I’d start with the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, which is 35% off. I’d save myself a few dollars by filling it with Lavazza coffee beans and grinding them up with the Breville Smart Grinder Pro, which is my deal of the day since it’s 45% off. That’s $320 in savings. Not bad for a Monday.