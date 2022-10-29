Wake Up and Smell the Coffee Deals at Amazon
We’ve got makers, scales, grinders, and beans to start your week with a kick.
A good home coffee setup is one of my keys to happiness. I love the smell in the morning, the hit, and that there’s a seemingly endless cauldron of the stuff. So I wanted to give you everything you need to brew the perfect cup. And it’s all on sale.
My coffee setup is on point at the moment, but if I was kitting myself out today, I’d start with the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, which is 35% off. I’d save myself a few dollars by filling it with Lavazza coffee beans and grinding them up with the Breville Smart Grinder Pro, which is my deal of the day since it’s 45% off. That’s $320 in savings. Not bad for a Monday.
- Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine (35% off)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker (31% off)
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod (20% off)
- Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker (26% off)
- De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine (23% off)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (13% off)
- Chemex Classic Coffee Filters (14% off)
- Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker 34-Ounce (20% off)
- KitchenTour Coffee Scale with Timer (56% off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder (45% off)
- Shardor Electric Burr Coffee Grinder 2.0 (33% off)
- Hamilton Beach 4.5-Ounce Electric Coffee Grinder (35% off)
- Lavazza Super Crema Whole Bean Coffee Blend, Medium (two pack) (9% off)
- AmazonFresh Colombia Whole Bean Coffee, Medium (8% off)
