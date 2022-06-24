The Watch Zone Is Back With an Excellent Citizen Sale at Amazon

I'm back on that watch game, folks, and this week, we have a wild sale on Citizen.

Citizen began life in 1918 as Shokosha Watch Research Institute but evolved over time to what it is today and is currently based in Nishitokyo, Tokyo. The main goal? To build watches that were affordable to the public. Much has changed in the watch world since then, but Citizen watches are still loved the world over. But enough history and small talk. Let's talk deals.

As you've now come to expect from this almighty editor of The Watch Zone, I've cultivated a truly excellent list of Citizen watches that are all currently on sale at Amazon. But you need to click Buy It Now quickly as these sales won't last forever.