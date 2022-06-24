The Watch Zone Is Back With an Excellent Citizen Sale at Amazon
Which one is your favorite, the Promaster Diver or the Brycen Chronograph?
I'm back on that watch game, folks, and this week, we have a wild sale on Citizen.
Citizen began life in 1918 as Shokosha Watch Research Institute but evolved over time to what it is today and is currently based in Nishitokyo, Tokyo. The main goal? To build watches that were affordable to the public. Much has changed in the watch world since then, but Citizen watches are still loved the world over. But enough history and small talk. Let's talk deals.
As you've now come to expect from this almighty editor of The Watch Zone, I've cultivated a truly excellent list of Citizen watches that are all currently on sale at Amazon. But you need to click Buy It Now quickly as these sales won't last forever.
- Corso Quartz
- Garrison
- Chandler ($109 off)
- Promaster Diver ($84 off)
- Weekender Quartz ($82 off)
- Brycen Chronograph ($63 off)
- Analog Black Dial ($22 off)
- Promaster Sailhawk ($124 off)
- World Chronograph ($174 off)
- Brycen Chronograph ($161 off)
- Smart Hybrid smartwatch ($83 off)
- Weekender Chronograph ($107 off)
- Avion Chronograph ($26 off)
- Promaster Diver ($132 off)
- Promaster Diver Quartz ($129 off)
- Promaster Skyhawk A-T ($163 off)
- Ecosphere Chronograph ($112 off)
So tell us, what are you copping? What won't you get? And do you want to see more of The Watch Zone? Sound off in the comments below.
MORE TO READ
Related
What Is a Roof Scoop?
The McLaren 620R’s roof scoop looks good, sounds good, and improves the vehicle’s performance.
Related
Don’t Overlook the Base Toyota Corolla Hatchback’s Tuning Potential
This could be the spiritual successor to the Mazda Protege5.
Related