Check Out These Pre-Black Friday Seiko Watch Deals
Looking for a new watch to wear this Thanksgiving? Check out these pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon.
We've officially crossed into the month of November, and that can only mean one thing. Well, two things, really. Lots of turkey and Black Friday deals. Amazon is already ramping up with some great pre-Black Friday deals on Seiko watches, meaning that you can pull the trigger on that model you've been wanting. Even better, since you'll be getting it before Black Friday, you'll actually be able to wear your new Seiko to however many Thanksgiving gatherings you're attending this year. So whether you're looking for a dressy timepiece or something more rugged, this is a good time to bring a Seiko home.
- SSG019 Radio Sync Solar Dual Time (54% off)
- Coutura Stainless Steel (52% off)
- SNKN37 Self-Wind (52% off)
- SNE506 Solar Diamond (51% off)
- SNKM97 Analog (44% off)
- SSB403 Chrono SS (41% off)
- SNK805 Seiko 5 (44% off)
- SWR064 Quartz Leather Strap (41% off)
- SRPD73 5 Automatic (41% off)
- SRPD79 Sports 5 (35% off)
- SUR434 Quartz Gold (25% off)
- SNE549 Prospex 43.5 (25% off)
- SNKL43 5 Stainless Steel (22% off)
- Prospex Ocean Conservation 200m (22% off)
- Prospex 3rd Gen Sumo 200m (19% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
