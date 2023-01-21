It’s a Great Time To Jump On These Seiko Deals
If your wrist is bare and unadorned, you should obviously slap a Seiko on it.
Seiko has made a name for itself as one of the premier Japanese watchmakers. It's one of a handful of integrated manufacturers left in the world, producing not only its own watches but movements as well. If you want a sturdy, reliable, and fashionable timepiece, you won't go wrong wearing a Seiko on your wrist. Scoop yourself up one of the fine deals we've unearthed below.
- Seiko Ladies Essential TT Champagne (49% off)
- Seiko 5 Men's Stainless Steel Watch (15% off)
- Seiko Men's SNXL72 Seiko 5 Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch (7% off)
- Seiko Men's SNKM97 Analog Green Dial Automatic Silver Stainless Steel Watch (44% off)
- Seiko Men's Stainless Steel Japanese Quartz Watch w/Leather Calfskin Strap (44% off)
- Seiko Men's Silver Tone Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch (49% off)
- Seiko Men's Essentials Chrono SS Gray (44% off)
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Automatic Watch, Black (34% off)
- SEIKO Men's COUTURA Stainless Steel Japanese-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap, Silver (57% off)
- Seiko Women's Essentials Japanese Quartz With Stainless Steel Strap, Silver (47% off)
- SEIKO Women's SWR053 Essential Collection (45% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Chris Tsui found some great deals on radar detectors to save you on fines
- Kristen Lee told us why the 2023 McLaren Artura is worth getting excited about
- Peter Holderith called out the real reason why F1 is afraid of the Andretti-Cadillac bid
- Aaron Cole reminded us that the Weinermobile needs new drivers
- James Gilboy investigated a scalper who couldn't sell their Honda Civic Type R