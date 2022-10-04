The War Zone
The Drive

Nearly Every Seiko Amazon Sells Is On Sale

A fan-favorite, these Seikos are all on sale.

byJonathon Klein| PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Nearly Every Seiko Amazon Sells Is On Sale
Seiko
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

I can't hype this enough, but nearly every Seiko the legendary watch brand produces is currently on sale on Amazon right now. I don't know why that's the case, but I'm not looking a gift horse in the mouth. Seriously, folks, almost every single watch Seiko makes is on sale. Want a Seiko 5? Pick your color and percentage off. How about the company's awesome Coutura? Yep, it's on sale. As are a host of Prospexes, Recrafts, Essentials, chronographs, and more.

Peep the truly massive list of heavily discounted awesome watches below.

More From The Garage