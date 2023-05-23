The War Zone
The Drive

Amazon’s Memorial Day Traeger Grill Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up

Everyone’s gotta eat.

byHank O'Hop|
The GarageNews
Traeger Amazon Deals
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

So, what do grills have to do with cars? Unless you're tearing your sleeves off and pretending to be Vin Diesel after getting your fill of Fast X, nothing. They have nothing to do with cars. However, grilling, or smoking in this case, has everything to do with keeping you fed while wrenching in your garage or driveway.

And sometimes, you can treat yourself to something nice. With Memorial Day coming in hot, jumping on Amazon's deals on Traeger grills and accessories is the best way to do just that. 

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDealsTools