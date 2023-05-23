Amazon’s Memorial Day Traeger Grill Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
Everyone’s gotta eat.
So, what do grills have to do with cars? Unless you're tearing your sleeves off and pretending to be Vin Diesel after getting your fill of Fast X, nothing. They have nothing to do with cars. However, grilling, or smoking in this case, has everything to do with keeping you fed while wrenching in your garage or driveway.
And sometimes, you can treat yourself to something nice. With Memorial Day coming in hot, jumping on Amazon's deals on Traeger grills and accessories is the best way to do just that.
- Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Alexa and WiFIRE Smart Home Technology Holiday Bundle ($100 off)
- Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Alexa and WiFIRE Smart Home Technology Holiday Bundle ($101 off)
- Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with WIFI Smart Home Technology ($100 off)
- Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker ($100 off)
- Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker and Full-Length Grill Cover ($110 off)
- Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Wifi ($100 off)
- Pro 22/575 Insulation Blanket ($43.77 off)
- Traeger Grills Butcher Paper ($5 off)
- Traeger Pellet Grills Wooden Grill Scraper ($5 off)
- Traeger Pellet Grills BBQ Multi Grilling Tool ($15 off)
