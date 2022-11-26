The Best Sim Racing Deals During Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming setup with some serious deals on good hardware.
Everyone is a gamer these days, and getting into the more serious parts of gaming has never been easier. The technology has come an astoundingly long way in the last 10 years, and you wouldn't believe what's available for the discerning gamer in 2022. Even monitors alone are a whole new world compared to a decade ago, and what used to be high-end simulator hardware is now fairly affordable for a person on a budget. Now is a better time than ever to score some seriously deep discounts to up your gaming experience.
Sim Racing
- Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel (50% off)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals (33% off)
- Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for PS 5, PS4 and PC (11% off)
- Logitech G Saitek PRO Flight Throttle Quadrant, Professional Simulation Axis Levers (39% off)
- Logitech G Driving Force Shifter (17% off)
- Thrustmaster TH8A Shifter (25% off)
- Thrustmaster T248X Racing Wheel (33% off)
- Thrustmaster T248P Next Level Racing package (21% off)
- Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals (13% off)
- Thrustmaster TS XW Servo Base (16% off)
- Thrustmaster TX Servo Base (22% off)
- Thrustmaster Ferrari SF 1000 Edition Formula Wheel (14% off)
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Integral RW Alcantara Edition (20% off)
TVs and Gaming Monitors
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series (33% off)
- INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (40% off)
- SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor, 1000R Curved Screen, QLED, Dual QHD Display, 240Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC (36% off)
- SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor, 4K UHD Mini LED Display, Curved Screen, 240Hz, 1ms, G-Sync (39% off)
- SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, Curved (31% off)
- KOORUI 27 Inch Computer Monitor, QHD 2560P Gaming Monitor 144Hz (25% off)
- Nitro by Acer 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1500R Curve PC Gaming Monitor (22% off)
Consoles and other electronics
- Xbox Series S - Holiday Console (20% off)
- Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, Portable Gaming Console with Long-Battery Life (14% off)
- Logitech G413 SE Full-Size Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (25% off)
- Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, RGB 104 Keys Ultra-Slim Rainbow LED Backlit USB Wired Keyboard (12% off)
- FIFINE Gaming PC USB Microphone, Podcast Condenser Mic with Boom Arm, Pop Filter, Mute Button for Streaming (22% off)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Multi-System Gaming Headset - Premium Hi-Fi Drivers (7% off)
