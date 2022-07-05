Amazon TV Prices Are Giving Us a Reason to Keep Celebrating
Summer is in full swing and so are the best motorsports events. It’s time to upgrade your small screen.
Some of us might be feeling a little weary after Independence Day weekend, but don't worry. We at The Drive are here to offer you a little pick-me-up. I found some fantastic automotive and motorcycle deals as well as some of the best sales on televisions I’ve seen in a long time.
Motorcyclists will be happy to know that RPM Loyalty members get double RPM cash through July 10 at RevZilla. Although Zhou Guanyu’s crash during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone isn’t something anyone wants to see again, I would love to watch F1 on a bigger screen. This Toshiba 75-inch UHD Smart Fire TV for $699.99 will make you feel closer to the action and save you an incredible $700.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
There’s an eclectic mix of offers on today’s list. One is likely to tickle your fancy.
- Up to $200 back on a set of four Continental tires at Tire Rack
- Rexing V1P Plus 4K UHD front and rear dash cam with Wi-Fi for $129.99 at Best Buy (Save $40)
- OxGord Car Cover for $27.49 at Amazon
- RPM Loyalty members get double RPM cash through July 10 at RevZilla
- Insignia 65-inch UHD Smart Fire TV for $399.99 at Amazon (Save $170)
- Toshiba 65-inch UHD Smart Fire TV for $499.99 at Amazon (Save $500)
- Insignia 75-inch UHD Smart Fire TV for $599.99 at Amazon (Save $250)
- Toshiba 75-inch UHD Smart Fire TV for $699.99 at Amazon (Save $700)
- LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV for $549 at Walmart (Save $150)
- Logitech G Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel with responsive pedals for $237.47 at Amazon (Save $162.52)
- ViewSonic Omni 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $149.99 at Amazon (Save $70)
Let us know which of these deals is your favorite in the comments section.
MORE TO READ
Related
Get Lost and Find Your Way Home With GPS Sales at Amazon
There’s GPS unit here for every type of gearhead, whether your ride, drive, or sail.
Related
Get Your Kid Rolling With These On-Sale Power Wheels
It’s time to ride with these rad power wheels.
Related