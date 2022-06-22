Get Ready for the Next Big Race at Best Buy and Beyond
You can feel like you’re actually there with the right gear.
Formula 1 hits Great Britain on July 3, NASCAR lands in Nashville this weekend, MotoGP is at Assen in the Netherlands, and there are plenty more races you need to tune into. Why sully the experience with a cloudy TV and busted speakers? We've found discounts on the entertainment equipment you need to take your watching experience to the next level.
Whether you're after a 55-inch television to set up in the garage or an 85-inch monster to transform that living room, you stand to save a decent chunk of money. Heck, we even dug up a deal on a couch with built-in speakers you need to check out.
After the race, you can snag some gaming gear to virtually burn off the need for speed. The latest generation of consoles are still hard to nail down, but you can scoop up a decent gaming chair to improve your current setup or some Sim racing gear if you're looking for a more authentic experience.
Check the list for more savings.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K TV (save $200)
- Samsung 85-Inch QLED 4K TV (save $500)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K TV (save $300)
- LG 65-Inch 4K TV (save $500)
- Hisense 55-Inch LED 4K TV (save $280)
- Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos (save $250)
- Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (save $200)
- Sony Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (save $200)
- Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (save $200)
- LG Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (save $150)
- Definitive Technology ProCinema Home Theater Speaker System (save $200)
- Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair (save $150)
- Flash Furniture 500-Pound-Rated LeatherSoft Ergonomic Chair (save $101)
- Amazon 50-Inch 4K TV (save $170)
- Insignia 70-Inch LED 4K TV (save $150)
- Toshiba 75-Inch Class LED 4K TV (save $650)
- Lovesac Luxe Chenille and Lovesoft with 10-Speaker Immersive Sound (save $2,407)
- Sony 65-Inch OLED 4K TV (save $1,125)
- Thrustmaster Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals (save $100)
- Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel (save $40)
MORE TO READ
Related
Momentum Driving: How to Be One of the Fastest Cars with the Least Power
“Slow car fast” is more than just a meme. It’s a truly satisfying way to drive.
Related
My First Paint Correction Produced Glossy Results
It took hours, but the clean finish gave my Fiat 500 new life.
Related