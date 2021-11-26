You Can Snag the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam for 17% Off This Black Friday

Look, we're not going to come at you with some hyped-up introduction as though you've never heard of a dashcam before. You know what they are, why they're helpful for insurance purposes, and how much fun playing back all the weird things you encounter on the road can be.



Dash cams are one of those things you know you should buy but can never really justify. No, they aren't that expensive, but other purchases like a slick set of tires, replacement spark plugs and tune-up parts, or even a fuzzy steering wheel cover with dice to match usually take precedence. Well, with the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam sitting right around the $100 mark, you don't have any more excuses not to try it out.



This model isn't half-bad either. With 2160P, the ability to link to your smartphone, a 150-degree lens angle, and built-in GPS, you really can't go wrong. It's also backed with a Chicago-based customer care center that will help you solve any potential issues while setting it up. Though, we don't think there will be many problems without any wires to tangle yourself up in.



The only thing that might throw you off is that a memory card is not included. Well, hey, it's Black Friday, so the SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card is also on sale.



Give it a shot. It can help you keep the record straight in the case of an accident and might even help prove that you really did see Big Foot.

These are the links you need to start keeping track of your travels:

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam Built in WiFi and GPS

SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

(The Drive is rounding up all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 auto, bike and tech gear deals you should care about. Check back in regularly so you can save big.)