The War Zone
The Drive

Amazon’s Sim Racing Gear Is on Sale Right Now

This is the perfect time to start a sim racing setup.

byChris Rosales| PUBLISHED Oct 13, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Amazon’s Sim Racing Gear Is on Sale Right Now
Amazon
Share
Chris Rosales
Chris RosalesView chris rosales's Articles

chrishasacamera

chrishasacamera

Anyone with even a passing interest in sim racing knows that it’s expensive to get into and even more expensive to stay in. The gear is always evolving, new gadgets get dropped regularly, and the rabbit hole for immersion goes deeper than the Earth’s core. So I’ve assembled a small collection of starter sim gear that’s being sold at a pretty heavy discount, fit for anyone who just wants to get their feet wet.

Amazon has a shockingly complete collection of discounts for entry-level sim gear. Let’s check it out.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Our Favorite Prime Early Access Sales 