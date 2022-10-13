Amazon’s Sim Racing Gear Is on Sale Right Now
This is the perfect time to start a sim racing setup.
Anyone with even a passing interest in sim racing knows that it’s expensive to get into and even more expensive to stay in. The gear is always evolving, new gadgets get dropped regularly, and the rabbit hole for immersion goes deeper than the Earth’s core. So I’ve assembled a small collection of starter sim gear that’s being sold at a pretty heavy discount, fit for anyone who just wants to get their feet wet.
Amazon has a shockingly complete collection of discounts for entry-level sim gear. Let’s check it out.
- Logitech G29 wheel with responsive pedals for PS4, PS5 (50 percent off)
- Logitech G920 wheel with pedals for Xbox (33 percent off)
- Logitech G Driving Force H-pattern shifter (17 percent off)
- Marada racing wheel stand with shifter mount (19 percent off)
- Cirearoa Racing Cockpit with seat (20 percent off)
- Yeshma USB drift handbrake (21 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
