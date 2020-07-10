Used Car Sales May Be the Only Thing Dealers Are Happy About Right Now

For better or worse, many states have begun allowing businesses to reopen after a long period of coronavirus lockdown. As expected, the pandemic has severely impacted new vehicle sales, though according to a study from Edmunds, used cars are seeing a resurgence of sorts.

It makes sense when you give it some thought. Consumers are staring down an uncertain economic future with no clear end to the virus in sight, which is enough to make anyone think long and hard about how they spend their money. Edmunds’ findings back that logic up with some intriguing data.

The study found that people are making larger down payments and are taking on less negative equity in their loans. The average down payment grew to $3,167 in June—the first time since 2007 that figure surpassed $3,000. The number of vehicle sales that included trade-ins with negative equity landed at 26.3 percent, which is the lowest level so far this year.