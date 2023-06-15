Don’t Miss Amazon’s Best Deals on Apple and Garmin Watches
Whether you’re an Apple or Garmin fan, you can’t go wrong with these hot deals.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There's no need to wait until the next big holiday to score a sweet deal on the Apple or Garmin watch you've been wanting to buy. Amazon has great deals on a wide variety of devices ranging from big and rugged for those with active lifestyles, or something smaller and dressier for everyday wear. Whatever you choose, you can't go wrong with either brand or style, as both manufacturers have become synonymous with connected timepieces in recent years. Happy shopping.
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Cellular 45mm ($300 off)
- Fenix 7S with GPS ($200 off)
- Epix Gen Two-Year Bundle Pack ($200 off)
- Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar ($195 off)
- Fenix 5X Sapphire ($140 off)
- Vivoactive 4 with GPS ($130 off)
- Venu 2 with GPS ($120 off)
- Instinct 2 Solar Tactical-Edition ($100 off)
- Venu Sq ($82 off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS and Cellular 44mm ($80 off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS and Cellular 44mm ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm ($70 off)
- Hybrid Smartwatch rose gold ($70 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm ($70 off)
- Apple Watch SE GPS Gold 40mm ($57 off)
- Venu 2 Plus GPS ($50 off)
- Apple Watch Ultra GPS and Cellular 49mm ($50 off)
- Venu Sq (Renewed) ($35 off)
- Vívomove Trend Hybrid Smartwatch ($30 off)
- Venu Sq 2 Music Edition ($30 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.