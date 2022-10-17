The War Zone
The Drive

Strap on a New Garmin or Apple Watch From Best Buy Today

Whether you’re an athlete looking for an edge or want the latest piece of tech at a discount, we’ve got you covered.

byRobert Bacon| PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Strap on a New Garmin or Apple Watch From Best Buy Today
The Drive - Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

Are smartwatches cool: yes. Are smartwatches useful: yes. Would I buy a smartwatch at full retail price: no. These devices tend to be expensive pieces of equipment, and I’d only ever get one that was on sale. So here are all the best deals on Apple and Garmin smart wearables at Best Buy today. There are some great bargains here. Don’t let them slip away.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Garage