A Looming Freight Rail Strike Would Be Very Bad. Here’s Why It’s Happening and What It Means

The United States railroad industry is reaching a point it hasn't hit in decades: a strike that could halt all freight rail. The deadline for an agreement between rail worker unions and railroad companies is Friday, and three of the 12 major railroad unions representing roughly half of railroad employees still haven't struck a deal with rail carriers. The consequences of a strike could be massive for the U.S. government and economy, as more than 30 percent of U.S. freight flows by rail, and shortages of crucial supplies such as gasoline or food could occur with an extended period without rail transport.

As recently as Wednesday afternoon, one of the unions, the International Association of Machinists, voted to authorize a strike.

According to rail unions, this is all being caused by unsustainably poor working conditions. While unions have managed to negotiate some of the biggest pay increases in recent memory, that's not the main goal rail workers are after. Worker unions and railroads are instead at loggerheads over weekends, holidays, and sick time.

It's been well-documented that railroads in America have increasingly worked their employees, specifically engineers and conductors, well past their physical abilities in the interest of increased operational efficiency. BNSF, the largest freight rail company in the U.S. and one of the largest transportation companies in the world, recently implemented new scheduling systems for their engineers and conductors that require 24/7 on-call notice, with the ability to report to work and run a train within 90 minutes of being paged. Taking any time off in this system is penalized, and it means that railroad employees frequently cannot schedule doctor appointments, have weekends off, or even attend funerals.

The railroads and unions are already in a mandated "cooling-off" period that the Railway Labor Act requires, and have been in arbitration with federal officials for months after President Biden blocked a strike earlier this year. That mandatory arbitration has come after three years of previous negotiations between the union and rail companies. That final cool-down period ends at midnight Thursday, which is when a strike will finally be legal under federal law. While an agreement is possible before Friday, the first signs of a work stoppage are beginning to manifest already, with Amtrak canceling cross-country train service (97 percent of Amtrak's rail system is owned and maintained by freight companies), and large rail carrier Norfolk Southern initiating an embargo of some goods on its rails.