Check Out These Pre-Black Friday Deals on Garmin and Apple Watches
The deals are heating up ahead of the big day.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and whether you're looking for power tools or motorcycle gear, pre-Black Friday deals are heating up everywhere ahead of the big day. There are lots of sweet deals on classy timepieces, though if you're searching for something more rugged, smart, and high-tech, there are plenty of deals on tried-and-true Garmin and Apple watches. Offering GPS, heart rate monitor, smartphone connectivity, and other advanced features, these smartwatches are perfect for outdoor, tech, and fitness lovers alike.
Garmin
- Venu 2S (25% off)
- Fēnix 7 (12% off)
- Instinct 2 Solar (11% off)
- Fēnix 7S Solar Edition (11% off)
- Epix Gen 2 (11% off)
- Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition (10% off)
Apple
- Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm (55% off)
- Gen 1 GPS 40mm (20% off)
- Series 8 GPS 41mm (13% off)
- Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm (7% off)
- Gen 2 GPS + Cellular 44mm (6% off)
- Series 7 GPS 41mm (5% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- I talk about these sweet bespoke wheels in the Fiat 500e one-off concepts
- Chris Tsui explains why the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the hottest hatch of them all
- Aaron Cole tells us how the Ioniq 6's clear antenna was inspired by the old-school Apple iMac
- Rob Stumpf shares the Kia Seltos' updates for 2024