Check Out These Pre-Black Friday Deals on Garmin and Apple Watches

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and whether you're looking for power tools or motorcycle gear, pre-Black Friday deals are heating up everywhere ahead of the big day. There are lots of sweet deals on classy timepieces, though if you're searching for something more rugged, smart, and high-tech, there are plenty of deals on tried-and-true Garmin and Apple watches. Offering GPS, heart rate monitor, smartphone connectivity, and other advanced features, these smartwatches are perfect for outdoor, tech, and fitness lovers alike.