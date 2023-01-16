Get Into The Mystique of a Round LCD Displays With These Smartwatch Deals
Come on. You ever seen a round screen before?
Smartwatches, or "wearable devices," are very popular. The ability to have some level of connectivity to the internet and everything that comes with it without carrying a smartphone around is convenient. Add in the ability for a wearable to read various biometrics thanks to being in contact with a person's skin and the whole package is very appealing. If you're into that kind of thing.
If you are into that kind of thing, there are a variety of options out there in terms of smartwatches, especially if you are not a part of Apple's ecosystem of products. Spoiler art: there are very few deals on Apple Watches. For that reason, only a few will be listed here. There is a sale on several Android-based devices, though, and I've chosen a selection from some reputable brands. You can get a $40 smart device from household names like A-TGTGA and PUREROYI if you're on a budget, but the following will probably work longer.
- Fossil Gen 6 44mm Touchscreen Smartwatch (22% off)
- Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch (22% off)
- Garmin 010-01689-00 Forerunner 35 (42% off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 (44% off)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 (32% off)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 (18%)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (8% off)
- Apple Watch SE (24% off)
