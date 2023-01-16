Get Into The Mystique of a Round LCD Displays With These Smartwatch Deals

Smartwatches, or "wearable devices," are very popular. The ability to have some level of connectivity to the internet and everything that comes with it without carrying a smartphone around is convenient. Add in the ability for a wearable to read various biometrics thanks to being in contact with a person's skin and the whole package is very appealing. If you're into that kind of thing.

If you are into that kind of thing, there are a variety of options out there in terms of smartwatches, especially if you are not a part of Apple's ecosystem of products. Spoiler art: there are very few deals on Apple Watches. For that reason, only a few will be listed here. There is a sale on several Android-based devices, though, and I've chosen a selection from some reputable brands. You can get a $40 smart device from household names like A-TGTGA and PUREROYI if you're on a budget, but the following will probably work longer.