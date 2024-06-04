Big Deals On Father’s Day Gifts For The Dad Who Still Finds Time For Fitness

When I was in my 20s, I somehow found time to work a real job, go to college, compete in sports, work on cars, and have a small semblance of a social life. Now that I'm way past my twenties and thirties, and have a family, I no longer compete in sports, but I still work kind of a real job. I occasionally work on cars, and I manage to workout—either weight training at home or on my bikes. But, it takes time and finding motivation is the key. Here are some of the things that keep me on track that will make great Father's Day gifts.

I started wearing a smartwatch after a minor health scare and my doctor gave me the "You want to see your kid graduate?" motivational speech. I chose iOS, currently an Apple Watch Ultra 2. Mostly for the convenience of it syncing with all the other stuff I have from Apple. If I decided to ditch iOS devices, a Garmin would be my first choice. It makes a great smart watch for tracking not just workouts, but health in general. For Father's Day, dads who are already fitness enthusiasts and those that are still trying to find their motivation, would love something like a fenix watch that will track all their activities and keep track of the ole ticker. The smart watches range from $190 - $1,200 depending the amounts of bells and whistles you want.

I've also included the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $399.98. This thing has been an integral part of my home gym for years now. Yes. I scoffed at them too at one point. But I am really happy with them in terms of convenience, storage and how you can change weight instantly. They're $150 bucks off right now, which is pretty significant.